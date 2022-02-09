New Zealand abandons T20 series against Australia
WELLINGTON – New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia have agreed to cancel next month's T20 mini-series, saying the move was “inevitable” due to strict COVID-19 border controls.
The short, four day long series, set down for McLean Park, Napier on March 17, 18 and 20, was initially arranged on the basis of the New Zealand Government’s plan to relax restrictions at the trans-Tasman border.
However, with those plans now substantially delayed, and no MIQ accommodation available for the Australian side on their scheduled arrival into New Zealand, NZC has been given no choice but to abandon the series.
“At the time we scheduled the visit there was a lot of hope that the trans-Tasman border would be open for those who met the right criteria,” NZC chief David White said in a statement.
“However, the advent of Omicron has, unfortunately, changed everything at the border and has made it impossible for us to continue with the series.”
Meanwhile, the BLACKCAPS-Netherlands T20 on March 25, previously scheduled for Bay Oval, Tauranga, will now be played at Napier’s McLean Park.
