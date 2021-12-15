Imran Abbas bids final goodbye to his mother, urges fans for prayers
Web Desk
11:13 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
Imran Abbas bids final goodbye to his mother, urges fans for prayers
Share

LAHORE – Mother of Pakistani actor Imran Abbas passed away on Wednesday. He announced her death in an Instagram post.

“Alwida Meri Maañ… I won’t be able to kiss these feet anymore. Lost my “Jannat” today. Please recite Surah-e-Fateha for her,” he wrote while sharing touching photo of his kissing mother’s feet.

A large number of Abbas’ fans and celebrities have expressed sorrow over demise of his mother.

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
11:13 PM | 15 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

