Imran Abbas bids final goodbye to his mother, urges fans for prayers

LAHORE – Mother of Pakistani actor Imran Abbas passed away on Wednesday. He announced her death in an Instagram post.

“Alwida Meri Maañ… I won’t be able to kiss these feet anymore. Lost my “Jannat” today. Please recite Surah-e-Fateha for her,” he wrote while sharing touching photo of his kissing mother’s feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????????????? (@imranabbas.official)

A large number of Abbas’ fans and celebrities have expressed sorrow over demise of his mother.