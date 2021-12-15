Imran Abbas bids final goodbye to his mother, urges fans for prayers
11:13 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
Share
LAHORE – Mother of Pakistani actor Imran Abbas passed away on Wednesday. He announced her death in an Instagram post.
“Alwida Meri Maañ… I won’t be able to kiss these feet anymore. Lost my “Jannat” today. Please recite Surah-e-Fateha for her,” he wrote while sharing touching photo of his kissing mother’s feet.
View this post on Instagram
A large number of Abbas’ fans and celebrities have expressed sorrow over demise of his mother.
Imran Abbas shares a heartfelt post over his ... 02:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
LAHORE - Acclaimed Pakistani TV star, Imran Abbas recently took to his personal Instagram account to post a tribute to ...
- Pakistan may resume cotton imports from India12:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Kamyab Kissan Program04:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Wheat harvesting begins10:49 AM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Punjab government livestock centers provide cheap Wanda to farmers09:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Zakat On Agriculture commodities09:21 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
-
- Saudi Arabia wants Israel to go back to ‘67 position to normalise ...10:32 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- ‘Humiliated’ Kamran Akmal now ready to play PSL 710:07 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Italy announced as Guest of Honour of SIBF 202209:48 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities concerned over intensifying Lahore smog09:38 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran Khan and Malala named in Most Admired People 2021 list05:50 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Maya Ali to star in Azaan Sami Khan’s new music video05:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new bold photos04:40 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021