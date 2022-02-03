Nora Fatehi poses with majestic lions during her Dubai vacation

Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer.

The Dilbar famed star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof. Turning to Instagram, the 30-year-old actor shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled getaway to Dubai.

The enchanting pictures are winning hearts on social media, in particular, the clicks where Nora's daredevil side shows as poses with majestic lions with no hesitance.

"Its that Lion energy from now on???? …they so beautiful tho ", captioned the O Saki Saki dazzler.

Currently holidaying in Dubai with her friends, Nora shared stunning pictures from her vacation as she visited a petting zoo where she played with animals like lions, tigers and monkeys.

Earlier, Nora made waves with her performance in the music video Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. It stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.