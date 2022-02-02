TikToker Hareem Shah praises SHC for stopping FIA from arresting her
10:35 AM | 2 Feb, 2022
TikToker Hareem Shah praises SHC for stopping FIA from arresting her
TikTok star Hareem Shah thanked the Sindh High Court (SHC) for stopping the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking action against her in an alleged money laundering case.

The social media sensation took to Instagram and uploaded a new video in which she said that she was in London and wanted to thank her lawyer Munir Ahmed Khan for prosecuting her case against FIA in the SHC.

“I want to thank my legal advisor Munir Khan for getting a stay order issued against FIA’s inquiry in the money laundering case in my absence,” she added.

She also thanked the court for barring FIA from taking action against her in the case.

“I was not in Pakistan and didn’t get any direct notice from FIA, however I was receiving news and information regarding the money laundering case through media,” she said.

Hareem further said: “I also want to inform all media that if you need any kind of information regarding the money laundering case, contact Munir Khan as he is my lawyer and spokesperson too, therefore, he can answer the media better than me.

On Monday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) barred the FIA from taking action against Hareem Shah in a money laundering case.

On January 10, 2022, the TikToker had uploaded a video on social media in which she could be seen flaunting two stacks of British pounds.

TikToker Hareem Shah praises SHC for stopping FIA from arresting her
10:35 AM | 2 Feb, 2022

