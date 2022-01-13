PITB organises a seminar to celebrate women’s contribution in Punjab’s Freelancing Fraternity
Share
LAHORE – Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organized a seminar to celebrate the success of women as part of Punjab’s freelancing fraternity.
Organized by PITB’s Freelancing wing, the event was presided by DG e-Governance Sajid Latif.
Keynote speakers included MPA and Chairperson Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming and Women Development Punjab Uzma Kardar, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Sam Ali Dada, Executive Director Homenet Pakistan Ume Laila Azhar, Inclusion and Social Impact Expert Gulalai Khan and Assistant Director Marketing & PR Superior Group Tabinda Islam.
Speaking at the occasion, DG e-Governance Sajid Latif stated that women make 54% of the total participation in PITB executed e-Rozgaar Program. Through freelancing programs like e-Rozgaar and National Freelance Training Program, women are becoming economically empowered. To date, e-Rozgaar Program has trained 20 thousand women, who have generated PKR 2 Billion and are significantly contributing to Pakistan’s economy.
Graduates from PITB’s e-Rozgaar Program and National Freelancing Training Program (NFTP) also shared their success stories and testimonial with the audience.
The Guests appreciated PITB’s role in youth empowerment through training in line with the vision of PM Imran Khan to put Pakistan on the global ICT landscape.
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Young prisoner in Karachi Central Jail wins Rs1 million scholarship10:52 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Zoheb Hassan served contempt notice for Facebook post against late ...10:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- US diplomat calls on Pakistan Army chief to discuss Afghan situation10:05 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Atif Aslam, Aima Baig pair up for PSL 2022 anthem09:37 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Two Indian soldiers killed ‘mysterious firing’ in occupied Kashmir09:20 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Kubra Khan spotted having fun while playing a game06:45 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Ayeza Khan and Imran Ashraf to share screen together in upcoming drama05:15 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's killer dance moves break the internet04:50 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021