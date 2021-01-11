Pakistan to host South Asian Games after 16 years

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has given green signal for holding South Asian Games 2021 in Pakistan.

The decision was taken after President of Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. Gen (retired) Syed Arif Hassan Pakistan gave a detailed presentation in a meeting chaired by the prime minister, local media reported.

The games are being held in the country after a gap of 16 years as Pakistan previously hosted the Games in 1989 and 2004, in Islamabad.

The South Asian Games (SAG or SA Games) is a biennial multi-sport event held among the athletes from the member countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation (SAARC).

The governing body of these games is South Asia Olympic Council (SAOC), formed in 1983.

Currently, the SAOC comprises 7 member countries, namely Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan participated in the SAF Games in 2004 and left the SAOC after participating in the 2016 edition.

The first South Asian Games were hosted by Kathmandu, Nepal in 1984.

In 2019 Games, Pakistan claimed 131 medals including 31 gold medals in Nepal to finish fourth in the tournament.

Pakistan had bagged victory in various events including taekwondo, athletics, wushu, weightlifting, wrestling, handball, squash, shooting, karate and judo.