Mohammad Hafeez tests positive for dengue

07:41 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Mohammad Hafeez tests positive for dengue
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez tested positive for dengue as its cases continued to rise in Punjab.

It comes a day after Hafeez has pulled out of the first leg of the National T20 Cup, which is being held in Rawalpindi, matches due to food poisoning.  

After he returned to Lahore, doctors took a blood sample of the cricketer and his dengue test came positive, reports said.

His platelet count dropped two days ago. Doctors said that the player would completely recover in ten days.

The total number of dengue virus cases crossed the 1,000 mark in Punjab after the new cases surfaced on Tuesday.

National T20 Cup: Hassan Ali in, Mohammad Hafeez ... 10:09 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has pulled out of the National T20 Cup matches due to illness The ...

More From This Category
Former badminton champion to head women’s ...
05:46 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Inzamam-ul-Haq in hospital after heart attack
01:20 AM | 28 Sep, 2021
National T20 Cup: Hassan Ali in, Mohammad Hafeez ...
10:09 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
PCB offers new incentives for PSL franchises ...
09:28 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Pakistan arrests India-backed bookies for betting ...
07:38 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
England all-rounder Moeen Ali retires from Test ...
03:00 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed pair up for Zee5 web series
06:40 PM | 28 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr