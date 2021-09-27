National T20 Cup: Hassan Ali in, Mohammad Hafeez out

10:09 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
National T20 Cup: Hassan Ali in, Mohammad Hafeez out
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has pulled out of the National T20 Cup matches due to illness

The Central Punjab player has to withdraw from the matches due to food illness, state broadcaster reported.  

The all-rounder is now feeling better but doctors have advised him to take rest.

Meanwhile, pacer Hasan Ali returned to Central Punjab after recovering from injury, he had sustained while batting against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

Reports said that skipper Babar Azam had asked Hassan to take further rest but the pacer said he is fit to resume the game.

The matches of the national T20 tournament will resume from September 29.

The first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.

National T20 Cup, Match 8: Central Punjab beat ... 12:14 AM | 27 Sep, 2021

RAWALPINDI –Central Punjab on Sunday put an end to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's unbeaten start to the National T20 Cup ...

More From This Category
PCB offers new incentives for PSL franchises ...
09:28 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Pakistan arrests India-backed bookies for betting ...
07:38 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
England all-rounder Moeen Ali retires from Test ...
03:00 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
National T20 Cup, Match 8: Central Punjab beat ...
12:14 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
National T20 Cup, Match 7: Banglazai hits maiden ...
04:40 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
BIGO FFPL II, the Biggest Esport event is all set ...
03:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Priyanka Chopra sparks memes after her Paris video goes viral
06:26 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr