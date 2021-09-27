Sirbaz Khan set to become first Pakistani climber to summit 9 eight-thousander peaks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan is currently on its way to conquer Dhaulagiri peak, the seventh tallest mountain in the world, in Nepal.

Khan, who hails from Gilgit-Baltistan, is expected to reach the summit of the peak (8,167 meters) in two days. With the success in the expedition, he will become the first Pakistani to climb 9 eight-thousanders. Fourteen mountain peaks stand taller than 8,000 meters.

So far, 44 climbers from across the world have conquered all the 14 eight-thousanders but there is no Pakistani among them.

Sirbaz Khan started his expedition on Sunday and managed to reach the base camp-II at the heigh of 6,000 feet. He would resume climbing tomorrow after reviewing the weather situation.

The eight-thousanders summited by Sirbaz Khan include Mount Everest, K-2, Broad Peak, Nanga Parbat, Annapurna, Manaslu, Gasherbrum and another one.