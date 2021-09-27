Sirbaz Khan set to become first Pakistani climber to summit 9 eight-thousander peaks

10:46 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Sirbaz Khan set to become first Pakistani climber to summit 9 eight-thousander peaks
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan is currently on its way to conquer Dhaulagiri peak, the seventh tallest mountain in the world, in Nepal.

Khan, who hails from Gilgit-Baltistan, is expected to reach the summit of the peak (8,167 meters) in two days. With the success in the expedition, he will become the first Pakistani to climb 9 eight-thousanders. Fourteen mountain peaks stand taller than 8,000 meters.

So far, 44 climbers from across the world have conquered all the 14 eight-thousanders but there is no Pakistani among them.

Sirbaz Khan started his expedition on Sunday and managed to reach the base camp-II at the heigh of 6,000 feet. He would resume climbing tomorrow after reviewing the weather situation.

The eight-thousanders summited by Sirbaz Khan include Mount Everest, K-2, Broad Peak, Nanga Parbat, Annapurna, Manaslu, Gasherbrum and another one.

19-year-old Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ... 11:24 AM | 25 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Young Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, who summit Everest and K2 this year, has achieved ...

More From This Category
Three GDA leaders including ex-Sindh CM join PTI
08:27 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Pakistan arrests India-backed bookies for betting ...
07:38 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
UK court 'acquits' Shehbaz Sharif, family of ...
06:46 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
PM Imran pens befitting reply to West’s blame ...
06:40 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Pakistan’s capital to have first ‘plastic ...
05:40 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Pakistan, UK on 'same page' over Afghanistan: ...
01:51 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Priyanka Chopra sparks memes after her Paris video goes viral
06:26 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr