US Deputy State Secretary Sherman to visit Pakistan, India next month
WASHINGTON – US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman is scheduled to visit Pakistan and India next month amid the developing situation in Afghanistan.
She will reach Pakistan on October 7 after visiting India. This will be the second high-level official visit from the US under President Joe Biden after CIA chief Bill Burns made a tour to Pakistan earlier this year.
Sherman, as per the official statement, by US State Department, will hold meetings with senior officials in Pakistan.
“Deputy Secretary Sherman will be in New Delhi, India on October 6 for a series of bilateral meetings, civil society events, and the India Ideas Summit. On October 7, she will travel to Mumbai, India for engagements with business and civil society. Deputy Secretary Sherman will complete her trip by traveling to Islamabad, Pakistan on October 7-8 to meet with senior officials,” read the official statement.
