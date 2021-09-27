US Deputy State Secretary Sherman to visit Pakistan, India next month

11:26 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
US Deputy State Secretary Sherman to visit Pakistan, India next month
Share

WASHINGTON – US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman is scheduled to visit Pakistan and India next month amid the developing situation in Afghanistan.

She will reach Pakistan on October 7 after visiting India. This will be the second high-level official visit from the US under President Joe Biden after CIA chief Bill Burns made a tour to Pakistan earlier this year.

Sherman, as per the official statement, by US State Department, will hold meetings with senior officials in Pakistan.

“Deputy Secretary Sherman will be in New Delhi, India on October 6 for a series of bilateral meetings, civil society events, and the India Ideas Summit.  On October 7, she will travel to Mumbai, India for engagements with business and civil society.  Deputy Secretary Sherman will complete her trip by traveling to Islamabad, Pakistan on October 7-8 to meet with senior officials,” read the official statement.

PM Imran pens befitting reply to West’s blame ... 06:40 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has lashed out at the Afghan and Western governments for scapegoating ...

More From This Category
Dr Zakir Naik takes to Facebook in search of wife ...
12:12 AM | 28 Sep, 2021
French President Macron comes under egg attack ...
11:44 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Indian farmers resume protests, call for ...
10:55 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Afghan Taliban spox Zabihullah Mujahid’s mother ...
07:54 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Pakistan, UK on 'same page' over Afghanistan: ...
01:51 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Cuba opposes Israeli agenda at UN, observes a ...
01:27 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Priyanka Chopra sparks memes after her Paris video goes viral
06:26 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr