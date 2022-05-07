Imran Khan reveals reasons for opposing ex-DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed’s transfer
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has revealed the reasons behind his move to oppose the transfer of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as chief of Pakistan’s premier spy agency, ISI.
Last year, Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum Ahmed Anjum had replaced Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as DG ISI after latter was appointed Corps Commander Peshawar.
Speaking in a podcast, Khan said that he wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to continue as DG ISI due to evolving situation in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US-led Nato forces from the neighbouring country.
He regretted that his move was misinterpreted, adding that the then Opposition also floated rumours that Imran Khan wanted to see Faiz Hameed as next Pakistan Army chief.
Khan said that he could not even think of not considering merit while appointed new army chief of the country, adding that he wanted Pakistan Army to be strong.
The PTI chief, who was ousted from PM Office through a no-confidence vote last month, revealed that he learnt about the Opposition’s plan to topple his government in July last year.
That was also the reason that I opposed transfer of the intelligence chief until the winter was over. It wasn't a secret, Khan said.
Talking about dissident PTI leaders Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan, he said that both wanted to come into power to seek illegal benefits.
