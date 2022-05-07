Pakistan sends first consignment of relief goods to flood-hit Afghans

11:34 AM | 7 May, 2022
Pakistan sends first consignment of relief goods to flood-hit Afghans
Source: @ambmansoorkhan_Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – The first consignment of relief goods has reached Afghanistan through a special aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for the flood affected Afghan people on Saturday.

The relief goods include one hundred tents, two ton flour, one ton rice and four hundred and fifty kilogram sugar.

Pakistan will send the second consignment of relief goods will be dispatched on Monday (May 9).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif  in a tweet said, “First consignment of relief goods for the flood affectees has reached Afghanistan to be followed by more relief measures”.

Pakistan will continue to stand by Afghan brothers and sisters “through thick & thin,” he said that international community shouldn't forget Afghan people in this hour of need.

Earlier this week, the premier announced to send an emergency aid to the victims affected by flood in Afghanistan.

He had also expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths and damages caused by floods in ten provinces of the neighbouring country

Vowing to support Afghans in difficult times, he expressed solidarity with the Afghan interim government and condoled with the bereaved families.

At least 20 people were killed and dozens houses damaged after flood hit Kandhar, Helmand, Kanduz, Herat and other provinces.

Pakistan extends time for transportation of ... 10:15 AM | 18 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has granted two months extension to India for transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of ...

More From This Category
Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani climber to ...
12:12 PM | 7 May, 2022
Man arrested for setting forest on fire to make ...
12:12 PM | 7 May, 2022
Imran Khan reveals reasons for opposing ex-DG ISI ...
10:51 AM | 7 May, 2022
Pakistan rejects WHO objections over official ...
09:56 AM | 7 May, 2022
Saudi govt announces last date for foreign Umrah ...
11:50 PM | 6 May, 2022
US Secretary of State Blinken greets Bilawal ...
11:31 PM | 6 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Nawaz advises Alizeh Shah after bad working experience
06:40 PM | 6 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr