Pakistan sends first consignment of relief goods to flood-hit Afghans
ISLAMABAD – The first consignment of relief goods has reached Afghanistan through a special aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for the flood affected Afghan people on Saturday.
The relief goods include one hundred tents, two ton flour, one ton rice and four hundred and fifty kilogram sugar.
Pakistan will send the second consignment of relief goods will be dispatched on Monday (May 9).
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet said, “First consignment of relief goods for the flood affectees has reached Afghanistan to be followed by more relief measures”.
First consignment of relief goods for the flood affectees has reached Afghanistan to be followed by more relief measures. Pakistan will continue to stand by Afghan brothers & sisters through thick & thin. International community shouldn't forget Afghan people in this hour of need— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 7, 2022
Pakistan will continue to stand by Afghan brothers and sisters “through thick & thin,” he said that international community shouldn't forget Afghan people in this hour of need.
Earlier this week, the premier announced to send an emergency aid to the victims affected by flood in Afghanistan.
He had also expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths and damages caused by floods in ten provinces of the neighbouring country
Vowing to support Afghans in difficult times, he expressed solidarity with the Afghan interim government and condoled with the bereaved families.
At least 20 people were killed and dozens houses damaged after flood hit Kandhar, Helmand, Kanduz, Herat and other provinces.
