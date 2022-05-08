PPP ready to join Hamza’s cabinet after ‘skipping’ PA speaker, governor offices
Web Desk
10:17 AM | 8 May, 2022
PPP ready to join Hamza’s cabinet after ‘skipping’ PA speaker, governor offices
Source: PPP
Share

LAHORE – The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has settled for three ministries in Punjab cabinet after skipping the Punjab governor and Punjab Assembly speaker’s slots.

On Saturday, Opposition Leader in the Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Adviser to the PM Qamar Zaman Kaira and Punjab Assembly parliamentary leader Hasan Murtaza of the PPP called on Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

The meeting discussed the power-sharing formula in Punjab. As per the latest understanding between the two parties, the PPP delegation forwarded the names of its three MPAs to CM Hamza for their induction into his cabinet, which is yet to be constituted.

The formation of a new provincial cabinet has been delayed till the removal of Governor Cheema after his stated stance that he would not administer the oath to office-bearers in an “illegally constituted government”.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had withdrawn his party’s earlier claim on the Punjab governorship on the wish of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Govt nominates Balighur Rehman as new Punjab ... 09:39 AM | 8 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The PMLN-led federal government on Saturday nominated Balighur Rehman as the new Punjab ...

More From This Category
Prices of food commodities increased at Utility ...
11:33 AM | 8 May, 2022
Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah appointed acting PTV ...
10:53 AM | 8 May, 2022
Govt nominates Balighur Rehman as new Punjab ...
09:39 AM | 8 May, 2022
'If you want to destroy a country, get thieves to ...
07:34 PM | 7 May, 2022
In Shangla visit, PM Shehbaz promises to address ...
08:05 PM | 7 May, 2022
Inam Ghani removed as IG Motorway Police
04:13 PM | 7 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat responds to Dania Shah’s allegations
09:45 PM | 7 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr