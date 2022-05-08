PPP ready to join Hamza’s cabinet after ‘skipping’ PA speaker, governor offices
Share
LAHORE – The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has settled for three ministries in Punjab cabinet after skipping the Punjab governor and Punjab Assembly speaker’s slots.
On Saturday, Opposition Leader in the Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Adviser to the PM Qamar Zaman Kaira and Punjab Assembly parliamentary leader Hasan Murtaza of the PPP called on Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.
The meeting discussed the power-sharing formula in Punjab. As per the latest understanding between the two parties, the PPP delegation forwarded the names of its three MPAs to CM Hamza for their induction into his cabinet, which is yet to be constituted.
The formation of a new provincial cabinet has been delayed till the removal of Governor Cheema after his stated stance that he would not administer the oath to office-bearers in an “illegally constituted government”.
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had withdrawn his party’s earlier claim on the Punjab governorship on the wish of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.
Govt nominates Balighur Rehman as new Punjab ... 09:39 AM | 8 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The PMLN-led federal government on Saturday nominated Balighur Rehman as the new Punjab ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Prices of food commodities increased at Utility Stores11:33 AM | 8 May, 2022
- Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah appointed acting PTV MD10:53 AM | 8 May, 2022
- PPP ready to join Hamza’s cabinet after ‘skipping’ PA speaker, ...10:17 AM | 8 May, 2022
- Govt nominates Balighur Rehman as new Punjab governor09:39 AM | 8 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:20 AM | 8 May, 2022
- Anoushey Ashraf comes out in defence of former first lady Bushra Bibi08:45 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah files for divorce05:39 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Mansha Pasha's family constructs mosque to honour her late father06:30 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022