Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah appointed acting PTV MD
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Additional Secretary Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah as an acting Pakistan Television (PTV) managing director.
Tauqir Shah also served as ex-officio director of the PTV Board.
Welcoming the government’s initiative, the PTV union said Tauqir Shah, besides improving performance of the organisation, would help run its affairs smoothly and resolve the issues of employees in a timely manner.
The union also thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for appointing him as acting PTV MD.
Inam Ghani removed as IG Motorway Police 04:13 PM | 7 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Saturday removed Inam Ghani as Inspector General of National Highways and ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Prices of food commodities increased at Utility Stores11:33 AM | 8 May, 2022
- Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah appointed acting PTV MD10:53 AM | 8 May, 2022
- PPP ready to join Hamza’s cabinet after ‘skipping’ PA speaker, ...10:17 AM | 8 May, 2022
- Govt nominates Balighur Rehman as new Punjab governor09:39 AM | 8 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:20 AM | 8 May, 2022
- Anoushey Ashraf comes out in defence of former first lady Bushra Bibi08:45 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah files for divorce05:39 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Mansha Pasha's family constructs mosque to honour her late father06:30 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022