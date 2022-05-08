Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah appointed acting PTV MD
Web Desk
10:53 AM | 8 May, 2022
Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah appointed acting PTV MD
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Additional Secretary Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah as an acting Pakistan Television (PTV) managing director.

Tauqir Shah also served as ex-officio director of the PTV Board.

Welcoming the government’s initiative, the PTV union said Tauqir Shah, besides improving performance of the organisation, would help run its affairs smoothly and resolve the issues of employees in a timely manner.

The union also thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for appointing him as acting PTV MD.

Inam Ghani removed as IG Motorway Police 04:13 PM | 7 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Saturday removed Inam Ghani as Inspector General of National Highways and ...

More From This Category
Prices of food commodities increased at Utility ...
11:33 AM | 8 May, 2022
PPP ready to join Hamza’s cabinet after ...
10:17 AM | 8 May, 2022
Govt nominates Balighur Rehman as new Punjab ...
09:39 AM | 8 May, 2022
'If you want to destroy a country, get thieves to ...
07:34 PM | 7 May, 2022
In Shangla visit, PM Shehbaz promises to address ...
08:05 PM | 7 May, 2022
Inam Ghani removed as IG Motorway Police
04:13 PM | 7 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat responds to Dania Shah’s allegations
09:45 PM | 7 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr