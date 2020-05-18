Sonam Kapoor has 'the best husband in the world'

MUMBAI - Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor has recently showered love for her husband on social media by posting pictures and giving compliments. She also appreciated her life partner Anand Ahuja by calling him ‘the best husband in the world’.

In a social media post, the Bollywood's Masakali girl said, “Appreciation post for the best husband in the world.. who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I don’t know what I’d do without you @anandahuja love you.”

Earlier, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary last week. On this occasion, Sonam had written an emotional note for Anand. She wrote, “Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja, your compassion, kindness, generosity, and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing beside me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received.”

Aren't they cute?