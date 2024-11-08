Katcha dacoit Shahid Lund killed in Rahim Yar Khan operation

LAHORE – Shahid Lund, the notorious gang leader of the Lund gang and a highly wanted criminal of Katcha area, killed in a joint operation by Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur police.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, this major success was achieved against dangerous criminals in the riverine area, where police forces from Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur worked together to eliminate Shahid Lund in Kacha Bangla Acha.

It’s worth noting that the Punjab government had placed a bounty of Rs 10 million on Shahid Lund’s head. Appreciating the success, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar commended Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur police, emphasizing that eliminating terrorists, dacoits, and miscreants from the riverine area remains a top priority.

The spokesperson added that the deceased dacoit was a wanted inter-district fugitive involved in over 28 serious cases, including the killing of police officers, terrorism, kidnapping for ransom, attacks on police, murder, and dacoity. He had multiple cases registered against him in Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur districts.

The spokesperson also mentioned that Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur police had been working on this operation for the past two months, achieving their target through careful planning and effective strategy.