Pm Shehbaz Announces Winter Electricity Relief Package

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced an electricity relief package, offering reduced per-unit rates for additional electricity usage during the winter for three months.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Iqbal Day, the prime minister said the consumers would receive relief of up to Rs 26 per unit for extra electricity usage, compared to the same period last year. A flat rate of Rs 26.07 per unit will apply to additional usage, he added.

This electricity relief package will be available for three winter months, from December 2024 to February 2025.

The Power Division has decided to provide bill relief for those using extra electricity in winter.

The package will apply to domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers. Domestic users will get per-unit relief ranging from Rs 11.42 to Rs 26, while commercial users will receive relief between Rs 13.46 and Rs 22.71 per unit. Industrial users will benefit from a per-unit saving of Rs 5.72 to Rs 15.05.

Previously, the government had prepared a winter package plan to encourage additional electricity usage during winter and spring.

Media reports suggested launching the winter package in January, aiming to increase electricity demand by 8,000 to 15,000 megawatts, with a proposal to offer up to Rs 12 per unit relief for extra electricity usage.