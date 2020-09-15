IHC issues arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield properties reference

Web Desk
03:43 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
IHC issues arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield properties reference
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during a hearing in the Avenfield properties reference on Tuesday.

In a brief ruling over the former prime minister's petition requesting exemption from court appearance, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the PML-N supremo neither underwent a surgery despite citing it as a reason behind obtaining bail to travel to the United Kingdom nor was he admitted to a hospital.

"Our bail order has expired, which has its own effects," the judge said.

The non-bailable arrest warrants were issued in order to ensure the PML-N leader's appearance at an upcoming hearing on September 22.

