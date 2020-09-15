Teen falls to death on first day of school reopening in Karachi
KARACHI – A female student died after falling from stairs of her school in Ayesha Manzil area of the city on Tuesday.

Areeba Asif, 15, who was student of Class 9th, fell from stairs at Happy Palace School, Campus-3 in F.B. Area. She died on the spot, according to police spokesman. 

The Sindh School education & Literacy Department has formed a two member committee to inquire and submit detailed report about the student's death.

According to a notification,the committee would immediately visit the said school and submitted the detailed report by Wednesday.

Educational institutions have reopened on Tuesday after being remained close for about six months due to outbreak of COVID-19.

