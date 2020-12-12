Govt okays relief package for private schools

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday approved a relief package for low fee private educational institutions - as the education sector has been hit hard by the pandemic.

According to the sources from the education ministry, the development came after a delegation of the Association of Private Educational Institutions headed by the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Chairperson, Zia Batool, met the Federal Secretary Education, Farah Hamid.

According to the sources, private schools with a low fee structure are likely to get interest-free loans, adding that, the registration of private schools has also been extended for a year.

The delegation highlighted the financial crisis that took place because of the Covid-19 shutdown. It was urged that the schools should reopen by 11 January.

In the light of the ongoing situation, federal board has also decided to extend the deadline for sending admission forms, so that students may not be deprived of the education.

The Secretary Education assured the PEIRA delegation that a summary has been finalised in order to provide interest-free loans to support the education sector.