PM Imran goes nostalgic, shares a throwback pic with 'Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist'
Web Desk
04:06 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday, has shared a throwback picture from the visit of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in 2004.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Khan wrote in caption as “16 years ago. Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital visit by Amir Khan”.

Amir had visited Lahore for charity purposes back in 2004 after being invited by Imran Khan.

In the election year of 2013, Amir Khan expressed his best wishes for Imran Khan. Recently in one of the interviews, Aamir mentioned his tour to Pakistan, and being called upon by Imran Khan to visit SKMCH.

Earlier, Amir Khan said if Imran Khan wins the elections, he will visit Pakistan to celebrate his victory. Although, he couldn’t make it when Imran Khan finally made it to the office in the year 2018.

