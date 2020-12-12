First anniversary of Tufail-ur-Rehman who was murdered at Islamic University Islamabad
First anniversary of Tufail-ur-Rehman who was murdered at Islamic University Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – On the first death anniversary of Syed Tufail-ur-Rehman, a 'Shahadat Conference' was organised at the International Islamic University on Saturday.

Islamic International University Islamabad faced an ordeal on 12th December last year when two groups of students broke into a clash.

Syed Tufail lost his life on 12 December at IIUI Expo. He hailed from Gilgit. He was enrolled in the university’s BS Economics program.

The attack took place when Liaquat Baloch was addressing and he was standing beside him.

The clash broke out between members of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) and the Islamic International Students Federation.

Syed Tufail Ahmed of IJT lost his life while many were injured.

The murder led to protests by student organisations throughout the country.

#RememberingTufailShaheed is also trending on Twitter with people showing solidarity while many blaming the government for still being unable to punish the perpetrators.

