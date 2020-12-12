Faryal Mehmood responds to separation rumours

Faryal Mehmood is well recognised for her acting projects like Daasi and Enaaya. Mehmood went on to start her acting career in the theater before getting her big break in television.

The Laal Ishq star got married to Daniyal Raheel in May 2020 in a private ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. The couple took to their social media and shared the happy news.

Rumours have been circulating on social media for quite some time now that Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheel have parted their ways.

Addressing these rumours, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram handle to clear the misunderstanding by posting a story:

”Due to my busy schedule me and my husband are not being able to meet or spend time together if I’m not posting pictures with my husband doesn’t mean that we are splitting. Social media needs to stop spreading false news.”

Previously, Daniyal Raheel also shut down the speculations by posting an Instagram story of wife Faryal enjoying dessert captioned:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful"