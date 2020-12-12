Pakistan launches Kashmir Premier League

ISLAMABAD – Kashmir Premier League (KPL) was launched at a ceremony in Islamabad today.

Kashmir Premier League is a T20 format league having credentials from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Government of Punjab, Pakistan who have ensured their cooperation in this cause.

Six teams, five from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one of Kashmiri Diaspora, will participate.

The teams are Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Panthers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions and Overseas Warriors.

It will be a 10 days major cricketing event scheduled from 1st April 2021 to 10th April 2021 in the heart of Kashmir with venues in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Rawalpindi.

The official logo titled "Khelo Azadi Say" was also unveiled at the opening ceremony.

At the launching ceremony, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan said Kashmiri people are sports lovers and this event will be another platform for Kashmiri youth to show their talent.

He assured that his government will provide all possible assistance and cooperation for the successful conduct of the event.

He thanked Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir for its efforts to highlight the Kashmir cause in the world and for KPL as well. He said Pakistan and Kashmir are not complete without each other.

Accepting the request of Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi, the AJK President said he will supervise the KPL as Pattern-In-Chief.

Addressing the event, Shehryar Khan Afridi said the government of Pakistan and Kashmir Committee will fully support for successful holding of the event as this event is linked with Kashmir. He said like Pakistan Super League, KPL will also be a success.

Former Captain Pakistan Cricket Team Shahid Afridi, on the occasion, said he is extremely happy over the launch of the KPL and feels honored to be its Brand Ambassador.

Former Bowling Coach of Pakistan Cricket Team Azhar Mahmood also expressed his commitment to work enthusiastically as head coach of KPL.