Minor boy allegedly raped for days in KP

Lured with promise of job
Web Desk
02:15 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
Minor boy allegedly raped for days in KP
PESHAWAR – Police have registered a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of an 11-year-old boy in the provincial capital, for being sexually assaulted for days.

Reportedly, the boy told the police that a man who identified him as Zahid, offered him a job while he was standing with his brother and cousin near the vegetable market at Ormar road.

The man took him to a brick kiln on his bike; as his brother and cousin allowed the boy to go with the unknown man.

He told further that the man locked up him in a room and sexually assaulted him for four days. Two of the men came after a couple of days and untied the boy; later they called the victim’s family.

Peshawar police are on the lookout for the man who allegedly trapped the minor boy with promises of a job, but instead raped him for days.

