Minor boy allegedly raped for days in KP
Lured with promise of job
Share
PESHAWAR – Police have registered a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of an 11-year-old boy in the provincial capital, for being sexually assaulted for days.
Reportedly, the boy told the police that a man who identified him as Zahid, offered him a job while he was standing with his brother and cousin near the vegetable market at Ormar road.
The man took him to a brick kiln on his bike; as his brother and cousin allowed the boy to go with the unknown man.
Lahore man arrested over rape-murder of 7-year-old 06:57 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – A man was arrested for raping and murdering a minor boy in city’s Green Town on ...
He told further that the man locked up him in a room and sexually assaulted him for four days. Two of the men came after a couple of days and untied the boy; later they called the victim’s family.
Peshawar police are on the lookout for the man who allegedly trapped the minor boy with promises of a job, but instead raped him for days.
7-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Sindh 01:05 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – Police on Tuesday have arrested a man named Abdul Karim Khaskheli in Sanghar for raping ...
- PM Imran goes nostalgic, shares a throwback pic with 'Bollywood's Mr ...04:06 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
-
- Minor boy allegedly raped for days in KP02:15 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
-
- Federal Government declares Public Holidays for 202112:20 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
- Couple Goals – Sana Khan enjoys snowfall in Kashmir with hubby ...10:37 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
- Remo D'Souza in Mumbai hospital after heart attack10:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Shahi Hasan Back In Action, This Time As a Singer11:22 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020