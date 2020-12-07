Lahore man arrested over rape-murder of 7-year-old
Share
LAHORE – A man was arrested for raping and murdering a minor boy in city’s Green Town on Monday.
Police said that two men had raped the seven-year-old boy and then killed him. Efforts are underway to arrest the accomplice.
The body of the victim boy was found with throat slit outside and empty plot in Green Town. The arrested suspect, who has been identified as Faraz, turned out to be a neighbor of the minor boy.
Faraz had informed child’s parents that their son had been killed in a road accident. As police interrogated him, he confessed to committ the crime along with another man.
Faraz said that they had killed the boy for the fear of being arrested.
Hero cop risks daughter’s life to arrest ... 09:44 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
KARACHI - A lion-hearted Sindh police officer went out of his way to arrest a suspect involved in raping a woman and ...
The body of the minor has been sent by the police for a post-mortem.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and IGP Inam Ghani have summoned a report from Lahore CCPO.
- Lahore man arrested over rape-murder of 7-year-old06:57 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani girls who crossed into India-occupied Kashmir return home06:17 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Saudi prince blasts out at Israel during Bahrain summit (VIDEO)05:54 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Man beaten up for touching Maryam’s back at Lahore rally (VIDEO)05:32 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Master Paints clinch Maj Gen Saeed uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup05:03 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Bollywood stars join farmers to protest Modi-led controversial reforms03:22 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- UK Queen and Prince Philip among first to get Pfizer vaccine shot01:51 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Sana Khan and hubby in IoK for honeymoon, (PICS & VIDEOS)06:00 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020