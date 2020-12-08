7-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Sindh
01:05 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
7-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Sindh
KARACHI – Police on Tuesday have arrested a man named Abdul Karim Khaskheli in Sanghar for raping seven-year-old.

According to details, the incident occurred at Jamrao a village located near Preetumabad – within the precincts of Khadro Police Station.

It is reported that the accused Khaskheli took the victim to a jungle, near a populated area, where he raped the minor girl. He fled from the scene after raping and leaving her unconscious.

Later, the family members shifted her to Sanjoro Taluka hospital – nearest health facility – where doctors confirmed the rape.

Meanwhile, the police took timely action and captured Khaskheli in a raid after he went into hiding, and sent him for medical formalities.

Earlier on December 7, a man was arrested for raping and murdering a minor boy in Lahore. According to police, two men had raped the seven-year-old boy and then killed him. Efforts are underway to arrest the accomplice. 

