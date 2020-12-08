PTV terminates eight employees including former captain Rashid Latif

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Television Corporation on Tuesday has fired eight employees including former Pakistan cricket team captain and analyst Rashid Latif.

Rashid Latif was working as an analyst on Pakistan Television’s talk show Game On Hai, hosted by Dr Nauman Niaz. He was the second-highest paid employee on the list, getting a salary of Rs950,000.

As per the sources, the newly appointed PTV chairman Naeem Bukhari directed the terminations in a meeting with the board of directors.

Naeem Bokhari gets key office at PTV 08:13 PM | 23 Nov, 2020 ISLAMABAD – PTI lawyer and political adviser Shahzada Naeem Bokhari has been appointed as an independent director ...

In a notification issued, the state television cited a shortage of funds for terminating the employees. It has 3,560 full-time workers, and is looking at ways to reduce the number of contractual employees.

It further said that it was decided to drastically reduce the number of contract employees on high salaries; therefore, the dismissal of the octet, of which Latif is a part, was recommended.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also approved the decision.