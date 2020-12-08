Pakistani industrialist Siraj Kassam Teli passes away in Dubai
Web Desk
02:45 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
Pakistani industrialist Siraj Kassam Teli passes away in Dubai
Share

DUBAI – Pakistan’s former President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Siraj Kassam Teli passed away at the age of 67 in Dubai on Tuesday(today).

As per the sources, he was hospitalized in Dubai for the last few days and died of cardiac arrest during his stay at the hospital. He was on a ventilator from last two days. He left behind his wife, a son and a daughter.

Siraj Kassam Teli was a distinguished industrialist and belonged to a renowned family that has been active in business for a long time.

He also served as the Director of Pakistan Beverage Ltd. Apart from the beverage sector, he possessed considerable experience in textiles, dairy products and energy.

Siraj Teli’s outstanding contribution to the national economy and public service, philanthropic work, and extra-ordinary indulgence in Ashura incident the then president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari conferred the award “Sitara-e-Imtiaz”.

This is breaking news, more to follow.

More From This Category
7-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Sindh
01:05 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
Maryam Nawaz among other PML-N leaders booked for ...
12:31 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
Pakistan will have no future if it lives in ...
12:06 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
PM Imran shares construction plan for two mega ...
11:30 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
Pakistan envoy to US discusses economic ties with ...
11:01 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
IHC removes Judge Malik Jahangir Awan over scuffle
10:29 AM | 8 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meesha Shafi skips court appearance in defamation lawsuit – again!
09:33 PM | 7 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr