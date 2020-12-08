Pakistani industrialist Siraj Kassam Teli passes away in Dubai
Share
DUBAI – Pakistan’s former President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Siraj Kassam Teli passed away at the age of 67 in Dubai on Tuesday(today).
As per the sources, he was hospitalized in Dubai for the last few days and died of cardiac arrest during his stay at the hospital. He was on a ventilator from last two days. He left behind his wife, a son and a daughter.
Siraj Kassam Teli was a distinguished industrialist and belonged to a renowned family that has been active in business for a long time.
He also served as the Director of Pakistan Beverage Ltd. Apart from the beverage sector, he possessed considerable experience in textiles, dairy products and energy.
Siraj Teli’s outstanding contribution to the national economy and public service, philanthropic work, and extra-ordinary indulgence in Ashura incident the then president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari conferred the award “Sitara-e-Imtiaz”.
This is breaking news, more to follow.
- Pakistani industrialist Siraj Kassam Teli passes away in Dubai02:45 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- PTV terminates eight employees including former captain Rashid Latif01:41 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
-
- Maryam Nawaz among other PML-N leaders booked for violating Covid-19 ...12:31 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan will have no future if it lives in religious superstition, ...12:06 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Photographer whose pics were shared by Pakistan PM finally gets ...10:28 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Mawra Hocane almost quit acting over toxic trolls07:37 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs10m to buy warm clothes for protesting ...03:58 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020