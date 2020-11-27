ICC nominates two Pakistani cricketers for awards of the decade
09:18 AM | 27 Nov, 2020
ICC nominates two Pakistani cricketers for awards of the decade
LAHORE – Pakistan’s current head coach Misbahul Haq and leg-spinner Yasir Shah have been nominated for ICC Awards of the Decade announced on Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council set a special edition of ICC Awards of the Decade to celebrate and reward the top performances in the last decade.

As per the media release, ICC announced a list of 10 award categories for the event with 67 player nominations.

Nominations have been made and the winners for each category will be selected through votes cast by supporters around the world. Fan voting inaugurated on Nov 25 and will go on till December 16.

The results of the voting will be announced on December 18.

Misbah was nominated for the ICC’s Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade while Yasir Shah was selected for the prestigious category of Men’s Test Player of the Decade.

