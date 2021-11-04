'The Finisher' – Asif Ali nominated for ICC Men’s Player of Month award

09:47 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
DUBAI – Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali, who is dubbed as "the finisher" for his quality performance in ongoing T20 World Cup, is among three players nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for its October edition.

The nomination for the award recognizes the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket.

Besides Asif Ali, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has shortlisted Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Namibia’s all-rounder David Wiese for the award.

Asif Ali's T20 World Cup fireworks in Pakistan's lower order have earned him a nomination, with a blitz of 27* from 12 balls in a win over New Zealand followed up by an extraordinary performance against Afghanistan, hitting four sixes in the 19th over to seal an important third victory at the tournament.

