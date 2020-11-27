Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and business tycoon Mehmood Chaudhry to get engaged today
KARACHI – The daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is all set to engage with the son of business tycoon Younas Choudhry today in Karachi.
Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not attend the engagement ceremony of his sister as he has been tested positive for coronavirus and currently in self-isolation.
The engagement ceremony will be held at Bilawal House Karachi among strict measures in wake of a novel virus, it will be an outdoor ceremony and all the guests have been asked to get tested for coronavirus ahead of the event and convey a scanned copy of the results via email. The whole venue is sprayed with disinfectants.
As per the sources, Asif Ali Zardari is personally monitoring all arrangements for his daughter's engagement and will be making a short appearance at the function as he’s not well.
Prior to the event, a group of Bilawal House employees have been selected to entertain the groom's family.
Sources also told that Bakhtawar will be recreating her mother's Nikkah look for one of the wedding events.
