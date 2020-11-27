Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan to attend Baba Guru Nanak's 551st birth anniversary
LAHORE – Sikh Yatrees from India are arriving Pakistan on Friday to attend the 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev.
According to the details, the main ceremony will be held at Janumasthan Nankana Sahib on November 30 in which political, religious and minority leaders will participate. The pilgrims will return to India on December 1.
Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq Wazir, members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and others will receive the pilgrims warmly.
All arrangements for accommodation and transportation facilities have been completed, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad said.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee today sent a Sikh Jatha of about 300 devotees to Pakistan to celebrate #BabaGuruNanak's birth anniversary at #NankanaSahib. pic.twitter.com/nYGJM286wY— Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) November 27, 2020
