Shahid Afridi celebrates 20 years of marriage

Whether you're celebrating a year or two decades together, wedding anniversary posts are the best way to honor your significant other.

Take it from cricketer Shahid Afridi, who used Instagram to elevate his wedding anniversary wish into full-blown public declarations of love.

Afridi took to Instagram to celebrate his 20-year anniversary with his wife, posting a photo of cutting a cake with her and this sweet caption: "Today marks 20 years of marital bliss. Alhamdulillah blessed to have a life partner so caring, understanding and a wonderful mother to our children."

“Despite me forgetting our anniversary today, she still forgave me; another one of her beautiful qualities. Congratulations Nadia Shahid," he added.

