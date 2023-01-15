Casualties feared as plane carrying 72 crashes in Nepal

KATHMANDU – Casualties are feared as a Yeti Airlines passenger jet with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal on Sunday.
Reports in international media claimed that Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft crashed near Pokhara in Nepal. The ill-fated jet departed from Kathmandu to Pokhara where the accident took place before landing at the Pokhara airport.
Clips and pictures shared online captured horrific moments of aircraft tilting while users also shared clips showing plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site while rescue operations were underway.
It was reported that rescue officials have already reached the site trying to douse the fire.
Horrifying last moments of an ATR plane crash from Nepal in Pokhara that was bound for Kathmandu. All 72 people on board are dead. pic.twitter.com/4JZIvnThPQ— Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) January 15, 2023
Sad News... Plane crash in #Nepal...A #Yeti Air ATR72 aircraft flying to #Pokhara from #Kathmandu has crashed. pic.twitter.com/ed8ir5W3t7— Raghujyoti Kundu (@KunduRaghujyoti) January 15, 2023
More to follow…
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.75
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.90
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
