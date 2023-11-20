Islamabad weather update: Check out the latest forecast for twin cities

Dry and cold weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country including the federal capital during the next twelve hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) said.

Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the cloudy weather, there are no chances of showers in federal capital on Monday.

Islamabad Temperature Today

The capital's temperature reached around 24°C. Humidity was recorded at around 36 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 12km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 15km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 131, which is Unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts. Fog/smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.