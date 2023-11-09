  

Mathews' timed-out: Is Waqar Younis in legal trouble for slamming Shakib?

03:00 PM | 9 Nov, 2023
Mathews' timed-out: Is Waqar Younis in legal trouble for slamming Shakib?
Source: File Photo

DHAKA – A court in Bangladesh has sought explanation from country’s cricket board for taking no steps against former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis over his criticism of Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan during Sri Lankan player Angelo Mathews’ timed out dismissal episode.

A two-member bench of High Court comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer ABM Waliur Rahman Khan.

The court has given 10 days to the Bangladesh Cricket Board to explain why it did not lodge a complaint with the International Cricket Council and ask it remove Younis from the commentators panel.

Waqar Younis, who is in the commentary pane for the World Cup 2023, slammed Shakib for appealing for a timed out dismissal against Mathews during November 6 match.

The bench fixed November 19 for holding hearing of the petiton.

Mathews becomes first batter to be dismissed under timed out rule

On Nov 6, Mathews headed to ground to bat at No.6 after Sadeera Samarawickrama was dismissed but had to walk back before facing a single ball after he was timed out.

The veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder, who made a late entry to the World Cup as a replacement player, was left befuddled as Bangladesh appealed when he took time to sort an issue with his helmet.

The incident happened in the 25th over of the Sri Lanka innings when Shakib Al Hasan had just dismissed Samarawickrama, caught by Mahmudullah near the rope, ICC said in a blog.

Mathews took his time walking in, and then struggled with his helmet as the strap broke just as he was taking guard.

As he signalled to the dressing room for a new helmet, Shakib and the Bangladesh team appealed for a "timed out" dismissal and the umpires upheld the appeal much to Mathews' dismay.

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews reacts to rare timed-out dismissal in World Cup

