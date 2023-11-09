Sara Ali Khan dismisses dating rumours with Shubman Gill

Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan has finally set the record straight on her relationship status with cricketer Shubman Gill. In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of 'Koffee With Karan' season 8, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, Sara not only debunked the dating rumours but also playfully hinted at another Sara in the mix—possibly referring to Sara Tendulkar.
Addressing the host's inquiry about the swirling speculations, the 'Simmba' star humorously remarked, "You have got the wrong Sara, guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke piche pada hai (The whole world is after the wrong Sara)." This cheeky statement seemed to suggest a mix-up with Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
In addition to clearing the air about her own romantic life, Sara spilled some beans about her close friend Ananya Panday. The actress almost confirmed Ananya's rumoured relationship with Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur by mentioning that the one thing Ananya has and she doesn't is a 'night manager.' This clever reference ties into 'The Night Manager,' an Indian adaptation of the British TV series starring Aditya Roy Kapur, the reported beau of Ananya Panday.
The much-anticipated third episode of 'Koffee With Karan' season 8, featuring Khan and Panday, is set to stream on Disney + Hotstar on November 9.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.4
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.75
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold saw an increase on Thursday in the domestic market in line with the international prices.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs216,000.
The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs185,190. In international market, the gold price increased by a slight margin.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
