Sara Ali Khan dismisses dating rumours with Shubman Gill

Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan has finally set the record straight on her relationship status with cricketer Shubman Gill. In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of 'Koffee With Karan' season 8, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, Sara not only debunked the dating rumours but also playfully hinted at another Sara in the mix—possibly referring to Sara Tendulkar.

Addressing the host's inquiry about the swirling speculations, the 'Simmba' star humorously remarked, "You have got the wrong Sara, guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke piche pada hai (The whole world is after the wrong Sara)." This cheeky statement seemed to suggest a mix-up with Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In addition to clearing the air about her own romantic life, Sara spilled some beans about her close friend Ananya Panday. The actress almost confirmed Ananya's rumoured relationship with Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur by mentioning that the one thing Ananya has and she doesn't is a 'night manager.' This clever reference ties into 'The Night Manager,' an Indian adaptation of the British TV series starring Aditya Roy Kapur, the reported beau of Ananya Panday.

The much-anticipated third episode of 'Koffee With Karan' season 8, featuring Khan and Panday, is set to stream on Disney + Hotstar on November 9.