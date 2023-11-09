  

Gold price decreases by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

03:10 PM | 9 Nov, 2023
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a sharp decline in domestic market on Thursday in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold dropped by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs211,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.

In international market, the price of the precious metal went down by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.

A day earlier, gold registered slight recovery on Wednesday in domestic market of Pakistan after witnessing decline in two previous consecutive sessions.

The price of per tola gold surged by Rs200 to settle at Rs214,200 while the 10-gram of gold price also went up in local market.

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee ends losing streak against US dollar in interbank after two weeks

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.4 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.75 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.75 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.95 766.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.49 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.21 61.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.25 171.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 741.17 749.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.09 26.39
Swiss Franc CHF 316.92 319.42
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price surges in Pakistan in line with international market

KARACHI – Gold saw an increase on Thursday in the domestic market in line with the international prices.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 9 November 2023

On Thursday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs216,000.

The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs185,190. In international market, the gold price increased by a slight margin.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433

