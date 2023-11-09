Gold price decreases by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a sharp decline in domestic market on Thursday in line with downward trend in international market.
Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold dropped by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs211,800.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.
In international market, the price of the precious metal went down by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.
A day earlier, gold registered slight recovery on Wednesday in domestic market of Pakistan after witnessing decline in two previous consecutive sessions.
The price of per tola gold surged by Rs200 to settle at Rs214,200 while the 10-gram of gold price also went up in local market.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.4
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.75
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold saw an increase on Thursday in the domestic market in line with the international prices.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs216,000.
The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs185,190. In international market, the gold price increased by a slight margin.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.