Gold price decreases by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a sharp decline in domestic market on Thursday in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold dropped by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs211,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.

In international market, the price of the precious metal went down by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.

A day earlier, gold registered slight recovery on Wednesday in domestic market of Pakistan after witnessing decline in two previous consecutive sessions.

The price of per tola gold surged by Rs200 to settle at Rs214,200 while the 10-gram of gold price also went up in local market.