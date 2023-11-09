  

Search

World

AI role in enhancing visitor experience & library services discussed at 10th Sharjah International Library Conference

Web Desk
01:42 PM | 9 Nov, 2023
AI role in enhancing visitor experience & library services discussed at 10th Sharjah International Library Conference

SHARJAH -  The 10th-anniversary edition of the two-day Sharjah International Library Conference (SILC) is currently underway at the 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). Librarians, academics, and other industry professionals from around the world are participating in crucial discussions on this unique platform, focusing on themes of sustainability, collaboration, and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), which are vital for advancing this important sector both locally and globally.  

 The fruit of a decade-long collaboration between the Sharjah International Book Fair and the American Library Association (ALA), SILC has crossed an important milestone this year in enabling the professional development of librarians and those in related fields and facilitating ideas and expertise exchange.  

 Welcoming attendees to the conference, HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: “We take pride in the fact that Sharjah is the only place hosting this conference outside the United States, in collaboration with the ALA. We also take pride in the fact that we will soon celebrate the centenary of the founding of Sharjah's public libraries. We have achieved significant accomplishments in emphasising the role of the library in building communities, welcoming over 700,000 visitors between 2019 and 2023 to our public libraries in the emirate, offering over 6 million titles in 33 languages. We thank His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who made books the cornerstone of human development.”

 Describing Sharjah’s hospitality as nothing short of extraordinary, ALA President Emily Drabinski, remarked: “This 10th edition of our conference is a momentous occasion, and provides us yet another opportunity to collectively explore, learn and strategise ways we can continue to make libraries worldwide even more wondrous. I wholeheartedly believe in the value of our work; in the power of collaboration, connection and cooperation. It is a privilege to be in a place that truly understands the transformative potential of libraries, its role in cultivating environments conducive to reading, and its nurturing endurance in service of communities. Through reading, people can expand their horizons beyond their immediate circumstances, envisioning diverse ways of being, knowing and exploring. If reading represents a practice of freedom, then libraries stand as bastions of that very freedom. They possess the ability to adapt and evolve, and through this conference, we hope to make that evolution optimal.”

SILC 2023 receives in-depth insights from global library experts on emerging technologies, sustainable knowledge models, climate action, and more

Officially commencing, after a full day of pre-conference workshops, the library conference is featuring diverse discussions and debates on wide-ranging topics pertinent to shaping a robust future for libraries worldwide.

 Amongst over a dozen discussions that were featured on the first day of the conference, one titled ‘AI and Libraries: Impact, Challenges and Opportunities' explored the impact, challenges, and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence in libraries. Dr Al-Anoud Subahi, Assistant Professor and Supervisor of the IT Department at King Abdulaziz University in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, shed light on the history of AI, its potential influence and application within libraries, and how librarians are utilising AI to enhance various aspects of their work.

 Expanding on the subject, Dr. Subahi said, “One practical use case of AI is locating a certain book within the library or even recommending a book for a certain subject matter or genre. The power of AI can also provide a personal experience for visitors using data about the books they have read in the past, curating a reading list for them to read in the future. AI can also help greatly when it comes to cataloguing and library databases, streamlining the process and making the library experience even better for both visitors and library professionals. A more controversial use of AI is the process of writing books, as with any new technology, it’s important to find a balance and not rely on technology completely. AI can be used to help the writing process such as ‘Task-Oriented Authoring Tools,’ but it will not replace the human element, just as a calculator did not replace the mathematician.”

 Technologies such as AI and robotics are also turning a new page within library spaces, and this was demonstrated during a session titled ‘Artificial Intelligence and Multimedia facilities in School Libraries: Possibilities for the Future’ where Raghunathan. M.O, Senior Librarian at GEMS Modern Academy in Dubai showcased an exciting robot assistant that can be deployed in libraries. This AI-powered assistant can provide a plethora of information including the location of certain books, recommendations for the visitor, as well as summaries and more detailed information about a title. This opens a new world for libraries and can provide a personalised service for every visitor.

 Additional coverage of subjects such as enhancing the digital reading experience for the latest generation, “Gen Alpha,” and shedding light on how libraries can adapt to their unique needs, the conference also addressed the transformation of school libraries into vibrant learning resource centres, recognising the exemplary efforts made by the UAE Ministry of Education to make this a reality.

Holding this important conference at the SIBF 2023 venue has also provided librarians and other industry professionals an opportunity to visit exhibits by participants from 109 nations worldwide, meet with authors and publishers to gain a wealth of insights and first-hand knowledge about the latest developments in their sectors, their challenges and opportunities, and explore prospects for collaboration. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

08:56 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Sharjah named guest of honour for Thessaloniki International Book ...

05:52 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Shurooq highlights Sharjah’s continuous efforts to make ...

08:39 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Sultan Al Qasimi allocates AED 4.5 million to enrich Sharjah ...

04:17 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

UAE children use art to convey message of peace, tolerance at Sharjah ...

06:43 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Exclusive Dh6,500 visa package for publishers as Sharjah ...

01:16 AM | 4 Nov, 2023

Sharjah International Book Fair 2023 at a glance

Advertisement

Latest

03:10 PM | 9 Nov, 2023

Gold price decreases by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

Horoscope

08:51 AM | 9 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 9, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.4 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.75 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.75 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.95 766.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.49 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.21 61.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.25 171.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 741.17 749.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.09 26.39
Swiss Franc CHF 316.92 319.42
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price surges in Pakistan in line with international market

KARACHI – Gold saw an increase on Thursday in the domestic market in line with the international prices.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 9 November 2023

On Thursday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs216,000.

The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs185,190. In international market, the gold price increased by a slight margin.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: