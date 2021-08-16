Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar takes oath as Supreme Court judge

ISLAMABAD –The recently elevated judge of the Sindh High Court Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar has taken oath as the judge of Pakistan’s top court.

A statement issued by the Supreme Court stated “Hon’ble Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Chief Justice of Pakistan administered the oath of office to Hon’ble Mr. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar Judge of Sindh High Court as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan today i.e. 16.08.2021 at Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad, in a simple and dignified ceremony”.

It further added that “Hon’ble Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, Law Officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony”.

Justice Mazhar gained popularity for hearing cases of Arzoo Raja, Karachi zoo's animals, O and A Level students challenging their exam dates, and many others.

The Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment approved his elevation to the Supreme Court by a majority vote.

Earlier in June this year, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan approved Justice Mazhar’s appointment as Supreme Court judge with the majority of 5:4.

Meanwhile, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan, and PBC representative Akhtar Hussain expressed concerns on the elevation of Justice Mazhar as he is believed to be fifth on the seniority list in the Sindh High Court. The decision is a violation of the seniority principle.