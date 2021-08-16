At least 5 killed, scores injured in gunfire amid chaos at Kabul Airport (VIDEOS)
Web Desk
02:28 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
At least 5 killed, scores injured in gunfire amid chaos at Kabul Airport (VIDEOS)
Share

KABUL — At least five people were killed by gunfire on Monday (today) at the passenger terminal of Kabul’s international airport, where thousands rushed in hopes of getting an evacuation flight.

Eyewitnesses told an international news agency that bloodied bodies lying on the ground just outside the terminal building. The other said he has seen the bodies of five people being taken to a vehicle while it was not clear whether the victims were killed by gunshots of US forces or in a stampede.

However, international media reported that US forces opened fire in the air in a bid to disperse the mob that flocked in hope of escaping the country following the Taliban takeover.

Clips doing on rounds on social media show chaos on the runway, with civilians crazily scaling up an already overcrowded and buckling set of airstairs. Those who successfully climbed the stairs helped others up, while many hanged from the stair railings.

Following the chaos and unseen panic, all commercial flights were canceled. Earlier, Australia, Italy, and Spain have sent military aircraft to evacuate their embassy staff and other citizens.

This crippling situation comes after the insurgents capture Afghanistan’s capital on Sunday, with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing to an undisclosed location, thought to be Tajikistan or Oman.

PIA suspends flight operation from Kabul amid ... 01:20 PM | 16 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD/KABUL – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Monday halted evacuation operation from Kabul as panicked ...

More From This Category
PIA suspends flight operation from Kabul amid ...
01:20 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
'Malala in shock on Kabul's sudden fall to ...
12:17 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Taliban ‘take control’ of Afghan presidential ...
12:35 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
Twitter users compare US withdrawal from ...
09:49 PM | 15 Aug, 2021
Taliban spokesperson says women, media will have ...
08:45 PM | 15 Aug, 2021
Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan, reports Afghan ...
06:35 PM | 15 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ghana Ali and husband face severe backlash over latest photos
02:55 PM | 16 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr