Justice Jamal Mandokhail takes oath as Supreme Court judge
ISLAMABAD – Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail Monday took oath as a justice of the Supreme Court.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad administered the oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad today.
With the addition of Justice Mandokhail, the total number of judges in Pakistan’s top court has risen to 16. Meanwhile, a number of judges, Attorney General, lawyers, law officials, and judicial staff also participated in the oath-taking ceremony.
Chief Justice of Pakistan among five Supreme Court judges is retiring next year while the backlog of pending cases has been soared to 51,138.
Justice Ameer Bhatti takes oath as 51st LHC Chief ... 12:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
LAHORE – Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court at the ...
CJP Gulzar Ahmed is retiring on February 2, 2022, while Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin and Justice Maqbool Baqir will retire on March 25 and April 4, 2022, respectively.
