Justice Jamal Mandokhail takes oath as Supreme Court judge
Web Desk
11:45 AM | 9 Aug, 2021
Justice Jamal Mandokhail takes oath as Supreme Court judge
Share

ISLAMABAD – Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail Monday took oath as a justice of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad administered the oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad today.

With the addition of Justice Mandokhail, the total number of judges in Pakistan’s top court has risen to 16. Meanwhile, a number of judges, Attorney General, lawyers, law officials, and judicial staff also participated in the oath-taking ceremony.

Chief Justice of Pakistan among five Supreme Court judges is retiring next year while the backlog of pending cases has been soared to 51,138.

Justice Ameer Bhatti takes oath as 51st LHC Chief ... 12:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2021

LAHORE – Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court at the ...

CJP Gulzar Ahmed is retiring on February 2, 2022, while Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin and Justice Maqbool Baqir will retire on March 25 and April 4, 2022, respectively.

More From This Category
PM Imran to inaugurate world's biggest Miyawaki ...
11:19 AM | 9 Aug, 2021
How NCOC helped Pakistan fight COVID-19 pandemic ...
10:39 AM | 9 Aug, 2021
Cylinder blast inside passenger van kills 10 in ...
10:15 AM | 9 Aug, 2021
Covid-19 infects 4,040, kills 53 in a day: NCOC
09:16 AM | 9 Aug, 2021
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Monday for ...
11:55 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
Bilawal welcomes former PML-N leaders Zehri, ...
11:30 PM | 8 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar opens up about father, family in rare post
09:43 PM | 8 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr