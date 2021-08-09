Pakistan’s chef de mission to Olympics reveals reason behind Arshad's failure to get in top 3

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s star Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem missed out on a medal due to extensive use of social media, Pakistan contingent’s chef-de-mission to the Tokyo Olympics Brig Zaheer Akhtar revealed Sunday.

Brig Zaheer Akhtar, who also holds the position of Vice President of Pakistan Olympic Association, while speaking with The News said “Nonstop social media usage by Arshad and his coach in between the qualifying and final rounds turned out to be the main reason behind missing the chance to get in top 3”.

Arshad performed his best during the qualifying round, but he added that both Arshad and his coach Fayyaz Bokhari were seen using social media uninterruptedly despite clear instructions.

He also mentioned that the duo focused on sending premature clips back home halfway and he termed it as an act of total indiscipline.

Akhtar however commended Arshad’s inborn talent saying “Indian coach who trained the gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was on record to have said that Arshad was the biggest threat to his athlete and the Indian camp was wary of Arshad and his potential.”

The coach was also spotted talking on the cell phone when finals were going on, he said.

On Saturday, Pakistan's hope for winning the Olympics medal ended as Arshad Nadeem, who became the first athlete from the country to book his place in the Javelin Throw final earned the fifth spot in the list of finalists.

India's Neeraj Chopra won the race for the gold medal with an 87.58m javelin throw. Czech Republic's Vadlejch Jakub won second place with an 86.67m throw and again Czech Republic's Vesely Vitezslav won the third position with an 85.44m throw.