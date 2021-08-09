MS, MPhil mandatory for PhD enrolment, announces HEC
Web Desk
12:47 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
MS, MPhil mandatory for PhD enrolment, announces HEC
LAHORE – Higher Education Commission (HEC), which earlier abolished the condition of having an MS or MPhil degree for admission to Ph.D, has reverted and suspended its own policy and now made MPhil degree mandatory for getting admission in the Ph.D.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the statutory body officials have approved a new policy and informed all the universities in this regard.

With the recent update, there will be no direct admission after four years of graduation in Doctorate.

The apex education commission announced that HEC will again review the direct Ph.D. policy after BS Honours in 2022.

Earlier, HEC, in a historic first, HEC enabled students to pursue a doctorate with M.Phil and it was widely opposed by various academicians and universities bodies including public sector universities and the Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan. 

