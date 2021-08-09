Job opportunities for Pakistanis to rise as Italy, Pakistan finalising pact on labour import

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has started negotiations on labour force import agreement with Italy for providing more opportunities to the local skilled youth, Ambassador of Pakistan to Italy Jauhar Saleem said Sunday.

The Pakistan Embassy in Rome is currently working to provide legal assistance to Pakistani migrants, and the Workforce Export Agreement between the two states is one such link for creating opportunities for the local skilled labour in the Italian potential market, Saleem said while speaking with press reporters.

Pakistani envoy termed the agreement as need of the hour for the exchange of legal workforce and legal migration between the two countries. He further added that the current strong economic and trade ties between the two sides will help foster a potential agreement, which will bring the two countries closer.

He further added that the Pakistani embassy in Rome is currently working to provide legal assistance to all Pakistani migrants, and the ‘Workforce Export Agreement’ between Italy and Pakistan is one such link for creating opportunities for local skilled labor in the Italian potential market.

Commenting on the matter, he further added that this agreement could also help to stop the process of illegal employment of Pakistani in Italy as well as other European countries.

Pakistani youth is very talented and now through this agreement, we will be able to export skilled labor in the EU, which will enable them to do well in the competitive market here and also increase the remittance in the foreign exchange reserves of the country, Jauhar Saleem added.

Decreto-Flussi 2020: Italy opens visas for all ... 03:45 PM | 16 Oct, 2020 ROME/ISLAMABAD – The Italian government has allowed Pakistani nationals to apply for seasonal and non-seasonal ...

Meanwhile, the agreement would also address the labour internship programme and the training of the tourism labour force, which would further enhance the capacity of the young skilled labour.

Commenting on the popularity of Pakistani rice in the Italian market, Saleem said, India has taken its case regarding the branding of Pakistani basmati rice to the EU Agriculture and Trade Committee, for which ‘we have fully prepared’, adding that India’s claim is unrealistic and illegal, and we have completed our defence and the decision will be expected in the next month.