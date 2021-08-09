Probe findings don't endorse abduction complaint of Silsila Alikhil, Pakistan tells Kabul
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani officials have informed the Afghan security team that the probe findings did not corroborate the report by the complainant of Afghan’s envoys daughter.
Reports in local media cited that the Afghan delegation visited Pakistan capital from in connection with the reported complaint of Silsila Alikhil.
During the visit, the delegation called on Foreign Affairs officials along with the law-enforcement officers. The delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on all aspects of investigation conducted by the relevant Pakistani authorities in the reported incident.
Afghan delegation was also taken to the Safe City Office, Islamabad, where they were shown several footages from various locations of different timings in which the Afghan envoy’s daughter was clearly spotted moving around the places, freely.
PM Imran cites discrepancies in 'abduction' of ... 04:17 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan cited discrepancies in the abduction of Silsila Alikhil as the probe ...
Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on all aspects of the investigation.
Last month in July, the neighbouring country withdrew its ambassador and diplomats from Islamabad following the alleged kidnapping of the envoy’s daughter.
Kabul security team gets briefing on alleged ... 11:34 AM | 3 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Afghan delegation got briefed by the Islamabad police chief at the Foreign Office in connection ...
-
-
- Kashmir Premier League breaks all viewership records on digital ...02:51 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
-
- Pakistani passengers barred from entering UAE for not having rapid ...02:27 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Ayesha Omar opens up about father, family in rare post09:43 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021