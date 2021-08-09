Probe findings don't endorse abduction complaint of Silsila Alikhil, Pakistan tells Kabul
01:28 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Probe findings don't endorse abduction complaint of Silsila Alikhil, Pakistan tells Kabul
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani officials have informed the Afghan security team that the probe findings did not corroborate the report by the complainant of Afghan’s envoys daughter.

Reports in local media cited that the Afghan delegation visited Pakistan capital from in connection with the reported complaint of Silsila Alikhil.

During the visit, the delegation called on Foreign Affairs officials along with the law-enforcement officers. The delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on all aspects of investigation conducted by the relevant Pakistani authorities in the reported incident.

Afghan delegation was also taken to the Safe City Office, Islamabad, where they were shown several footages from various locations of different timings in which the Afghan envoy’s daughter was clearly spotted moving around the places, freely.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on all aspects of the investigation.

Last month in July, the neighbouring country withdrew its ambassador and diplomats from Islamabad following the alleged kidnapping of the envoy’s daughter.

