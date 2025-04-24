Pakistan summons Indian charge d’affaires, issues protest over aggressive moves

Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned India’s Chargé d’Affaires to deliver a formal protest note over New Delhi’s aggressive and unilateral actions following the Pahalgam incident.

A demarche was handed over to the Indian envoy, condemning India’s post-attack measures. A note verbale was also issued, outlining Pakistan’s retaliatory decisions.

Pakistan officially informed India of the expulsion of the Indian High Commission’s Defence, Naval, and Air Attachés, along with their supporting staff. The decision to downgrade diplomatic ties was also conveyed, including the reduction of Indian High Commission staff to 30 members.

Additionally, India was informed that, excluding Sikh pilgrims, all Indian nationals must leave Pakistan within 48 hours. Pakistan has also shut the Wagah border crossing and closed its airspace to all Indian commercial flights.

The Indian diplomat was further warned that any unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India could prompt Pakistan to suspend the Simla Accord and other bilateral agreements. The complete suspension of direct and indirect trade with India was also communicated.

These decisions were made in light of directives issued by civil and military leadership during the National Security Committee meeting.