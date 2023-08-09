Federal cabinet in his last meeting decides to auction all Toshakhana gifts

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet made the decision to sell the Toshakhana gifts in an open auction during its final meeting on Wednesday.

The cabinet resolved that the proceeds from the Toshakhana auction would be used to support orphans.

According to media reports, cabinet decided to appoint Salimullah as the State Bank of Pakistan's deputy governor.

Prime Minister Sharif also thanked his cabinet for their entire cooperation while cabinet expressed pleasure with the government's 1.5-year administration.

The prime minister was pleased with the cabinet members' quick learning curve and their contributions to the nation's economic management.

The old administration was harshly criticised at the meeting for causing the nation's troubles.

The outgoing PM said that the country had to join the IMF programme, and he said that there was no doubt the requirements were onerous and stringent.

According to Shehbaz, Pakistan would have faced several difficulties without the IMF programme, including issues with its foreign exchange reserves.

The country would have been in a terrible situation, he said, adding that the IMF programme had been agreed and that Pakistan had been prevented from going bankrupt.

Regarding subsidies, the IMF "tied our hands and feet," according to PM Sharif.