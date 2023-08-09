Federal Board releases schedule for annual Matric and Inter exams

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) recently released schedule for the next Annual Examinations of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) for the year 2024.

The FBISE has provided the dates for these important exams in an official statement. For numerous students around the country, the start of the SSC's first annual exams in March 2024 will be a significant turning point.

The first yearly tests for applicants for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) will take place in April 2024, allowing for a thorough evaluation of their academic standing.

The SSC's second annual exams are consequently scheduled to take place in July 2024. By the prior month of June 2024, this tactical arrangement is intended to guarantee that the results of the first annual SSC tests are released, giving pupils timely information about their performance.

The HSSC's second annual exams have also been scheduled for August 2024. According to this schedule, the results of the first annual HSSC tests would be made public by July 2024, enabling students to assess their progress and make educational plans in accordance with it.

The FBISE's release of this thorough test schedule is an important milestone since it provides students, parents, and educational institutions with a clear path for the forthcoming exams.